Medical analysis for going back to school from Highland Family Medicine Medical Director

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Doctors are making the case for children to return to school for in-person instruction this fall as long as certain COVID-19 safety measures are in place and working.

Dr. Mathew Devine, the Medical Director at Highland Family Medicine, discussed the New York State and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for reopening schools Tuesday during News 8 at Sunrise.

Dr. Devine said the New York State Reopening Guidelines are centered on familiar recommendations.

Masks – The guidance strongly recommends face coverings at all times, except when students and teachers are eating or seated and social distancing. Face-covering breaks are recommended, and students who can’t tolerate face coverings for medical reasons can be exempt.

Social Distancing – Students and staff are advised to maintain social distancing unless physical barriers are used to separate people by a distance of 6 feet or more. Students who sing, play music, or take part in physical activity would need to stay 12 feet apart.

Space – Schools are being asked to reconfigure physical space such as chairs and tables and to consider using multiple locations and outdoor areas to create as much space as possible for in-person instruction. Bathrooms and common areas also need to be reconfigured.

Screening – Anyone entering a school building must have their temperature taken. If the temperature is above 100 degrees, the person will be denied entry. If someone already in the building has a temperature above 100 degrees, they must be isolated before being sent home. Staff should be screened daily, and students periodically, and it’s recommended that screening be done at home before entering a building.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released guidance for schools reopening in the fall with three sets of recommendations for communities with the following levels of virus spread:

· No virus spread

· Minimal-to-moderate transmission

· Substantial spread

If there is no transmission in a community, the CDC suggests schools put a plan in place that includes:

· Teaching best hygiene practices, like hand-washing

· Monitoring absenteeism that could indicate a positive case

· Cancelling gatherings such as sporting events

· Requiring sick staff members and students to stay home

If there is some transmission in a community, the CDC’s suggested plan includes the above recommendations, and adds:

· Desks should be all facing the same direction and spaced apart

· Cancel field trips and assemblies

· Modify or cancel classes where students are in close contact, like choir, or P.E.

· Stagger the release of students from classes

· Have students eat meals in the classroom, not a dining hall

· Limit non-essential visitors

If there is substantial transmission, the CDC suggests schools consider closing for longer than two weeks and that “implementation should be guided by what is feasible, practical, acceptable, and tailored to the needs of each community.”

The guidelines state that any school with an infected student or staff member must close for two to five days and work with local health officials to determine whether to stay closed for longer. While closed, education should continue through social distance learning.

In addition to the above recommendations, the CDC said all schools should also consider having physical barriers, students and staff should wear face coverings as feasible, sharing equipment and games should be avoided or cleaned after each use, younger students should remain in one classroom with the same teacher all day, and more.

Dr. Devine said careful consideration has been given to students, faculty, and administrative personnel who may require a mask exemption.

For children the currently acceptable diagnoses to justify exemption: A New York State licensed physician (MD, DO, or Nurse Practitioner (NP), or Physician Assistant (PA), or licensed clinical Psychologist (Ph.D./PsyD)) must complete a medical exemption statement and provide their information below:

A previously documented neuromuscular disorder that makes it difficult for a child to remove a mask themselves, or

A child with a previously diagnosed, severe developmental/behavioral problem, or

A child with a diagnosis of Serious Emotional Disturbance (SED) or other significant mental health problem, currently in the care of a behavioral health team, and it is believed by this team that wearing a face mask would lead to worsening emotional harm.

For teachers, it is situation dependent. There are conditions that do put older individuals more at risk so those need to be discussed with a clinician to make the appropriate decisions on how it is best to proceed.

When it comes to reopening, doctors have taken a clear position.

The National Academy of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine recommends that public school districts should prioritize full-time, in-person classes for grades K-5 and students with special needs this fall. The guidance adds to the recommendations and plans for a safe return to school already proposed by the CDC, the American Academy of Pediatrics, and a majority of U.S. state departments of education and health.

In its latest report, the academy states that “opening schools will benefit families beyond providing education, including by supplying child care, school services, meals, and other family supports. Without in-person instruction, schools risk children falling behind academically and exacerbating educational inequities.”

A recent study from South Korea suggests if schools reopen, children of all ages will spread the virus. The study analyzed more than 5,000 COVID-19 patients in South Korea and found that children younger than 10 transmit the virus to others half as often as adults do, but children between 10 and 19 can spread the virus as well as adults do. The study’s authors conclude that the number of new infections started by children may rise when schools reopen, and young children may show higher attack rates when schools reopen, contributing to community transmission of COVID-19.

The National Academy of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine recommends schools and districts take the following precautions to protect staff and students:

· Provide surgical masks for all teachers and staff

· All students and staff should wear face masks

· Make hand washing stations or hand sanitizer available for all people who enter school buildings, minimize contact with shared surfaces, and increase regular surface cleaning

· Limit large gatherings of students

· Reorganize classrooms to enable physical distancing

· Prioritize cleaning, ventilation, and air filtration