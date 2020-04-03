MCSO: Individual displaying symptoms of COVID-19 moved to secure location after refusing isolate

BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Department of Public Health imposed a civil order placing a non-compliant individual displaying symptoms of COVID-19 in a secure location after refusing to comply with isolation orders.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office the individual was “given multiple opportunities to comply with the health department order.”

Specifically trained MCSO deputies transported the individual to Strong Memorial Hospital for evaluation and then to MCSO Brighton facility which is a pre-planned location to quarantine individuals failing to comply.

“Prior to placing any individual at the Brighton facility, whether for a suspected COVID-19 case in the Monroe County Jail or the need for civil confinement, MCSO transferred all incarcerated individuals at the Brighton facility to the Monroe County Jail, located at 130 S. Plymouth Ave., Rochester. The transferred individuals were placed in their own secure area inside MCJ. There are no COVID-19 cases in the Monroe County Jail downtown,” the release reads.

Specially trained MCSO deputies are staffing the newly established quarantine location in Brighton.