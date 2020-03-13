McQuaid Jesuit closed on Monday, preparing to offer online courses

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — McQuaid Jesuit is among the local schools making changes due to the recent outbreak of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

There will be no classes on Monday, March 16 to allow faculty to prepare for online instruction. The school will not remain closed, but parents and guardians with concerns are able to keep their sons home during the time and can tune into classes online.

Students absent under these circumstances would be expected to keep up with their schoolwork as best as possible from home, and our teachers will be asked to be especially diligent with regular updates on Schoology.

— McQuaid Jesuit.

The school said they have limited all on-site events and gatherings in a single space to no more than 50 people.

Earlier on Friday, the Monroe County Superintendents announced the public schools are not closing, but are working with the Monroe County Department of Health to come up with a plan if and when they need to.