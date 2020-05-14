Live Now
MCC at full capacity for summer semester, expecting increases in fall

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe Community College is already at full capacity for summer enrollment. Officials there say they’re anticipating this to continue into the fall semester, especially if classes remain online.

The vice president for enrollment management, Christine Casalinuovo-Adams said both local and out of state students are enrolled for the summer semester. She said MCC has been holding online classes for 20 years and was prepared to move to distance learning amid the pandemic.

She said in addition to the summer semester enrollment, there are other indications that increased enrollment could continue into the fall semester. Recently, the school held webinars about admissions and financial aid, which had record attendance.

“Our students that had other plans to go away to another institution and live on campus, is that still gonna be a possibility for them or even if it is, are they going to choose that option or are they going to stay closer to home,” Casalinuovo-Adams said.

She said the transition to remote learning back in March was seamless. For the past year the school has also been preparing to offer all its service online.

“Providing our same services virtually so students can access all of those same services, we’re trying to make the experience as if they were on campus.”

MCC costs $183 per credit hour and there are also some extra fees students are charged. Casalinuovo-Adams said typically online-only students have some of those fees waived, such as transportation. When asked if these extra fees would be waived for students if distance learning continues into the fall a spokesperson said it’s too early to say.

MCC students who moved off campus due to the COVID-19 crisis were granted refunds for housing and meal plan fees.

Casalinuovo-Adams said they’re ready to help any student whose college plans have changed.

“Their dreams are still alive and real and we will help get them there.”

