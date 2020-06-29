MCC aims to hold 30% of fall classes face-to-face

BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe Community College officials are giving more information about what students can expect this fall. Officials said they’re waiting for their plans to approved by SUNY.

Andrea Wade is the Provost and Vice President for Academic Services at MCC. She said they’re trying to prepare students as much as possible by telling them the format of their courses as they’re registering. She said in the plan MCC submitted to SUNY they’re proposing to hold 30% of classes face-to–face on campus.

“We’ve reserved that for the courses where that’s most critical for students achieving the learning outcomes, so things that are really hands-on learning in our career and technical and health areas,” said Wade.

For face-to-face the classes, the school will be putting social distancing regulations in place such as one-way hallways.

For the classes that can’t be held face-to-face, professors were given three different modes of learning to choose from. Asynchronous learning, which means students are learning online on their own time, remote learning, when students are logged on and learning at the same time as other classmates and their professor, and a combination of the two.

“We’re trying to be very cautious but offer a whole continuum of modalities for the students and hopefully each student can find one that works for them.”

Wade said she’s already thinking ahead past the fall.

“I think we really want to make a commitment at MCC to have the semester start and end the way students planned for it to, unless the outside situation changes, but we’re already going to be starting to think about what happens in spring and whether we can offer more face-to-face instruction.”

She also said they are still waiting on guidance from SUNY about internships, clinical rotations, and other programs that deal with outside partners.