May 23: Latest COVID-19 numbers in Monroe County

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Monroe County Department of Public Health confirmed on Saturday that there are 52 new positive cases of the coronavirus in Monroe County and 191 people have died.

The DPH said 1,584 people have been recovered from the virus.

The new individuals include:

2 Females between 10 and 19 years of age

10 Females in their 20s

3 Males in their 20s

5 Females in their 30s

3 Males in their 30s

5 Females in their 40s

2 Males in their 40s

4 Females in their 50s

2 Males in their 50s

4 Females in their 60s

2 Males in their 60s

1 Female in her 70s

3 Males in their 70s

3 Females in their 80s

1 Male in his 80s

1 Female in her 90s

1 Female in her 100s

According to the DPH, there are 2,629 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Monroe County. One hundred sixty-eight people are currently hospitalized and 14 of those patients are on ventilators in the ICU.

The DPH said there have been 32,850 PCR tests received in the county.