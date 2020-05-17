172 deaths COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, 2,227 confirmed cases, 124 hospitalized

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – On Sunday, the Monroe County Department of Public Health confirmed that 46 more people have tested positive for the coronavirus in Monroe County, and 172 people have died from the virus.

There are 2,227 confirmed cases of the virus in the county.

The DPH said 124 people are currently hospitalized and 21 people are on ventilators. There have been 1,398 people who’ve recovered from the coronavirus.

The new individuals include:

– 1 Female between 10 and 19 years of age

– 3 Females in their 20s

– 6 Males in their 20s

– 1 Female in her 30s

– 2 Females in their 40s

– 4 Males in their 40s

– 11 Females in their 50s

– 1 Male in his 50s

– 3 Females in their 60s

– 5 Males in their 60s

– 2 Females in their 70s

– 2 Females in their 80s

– 3 Females in their 90s

– 1 Male in his 90s