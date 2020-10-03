Massachusetts reports 600 new COVID-19 cases

BOSTON, M.A. (CBS) – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 600 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 17 additional deaths in the state on Saturday. The 7-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 1.1 percent.

Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 131,814 while the total number of deaths is 9,292.

There were 13,813 new tests reported Saturday. A total of 2,287,625 people in Massachusetts have now been tested for coronavirus.

As of Saturday, there are 416 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness, a decrease of five from Friday

There are 75 patients currently in intensive care.