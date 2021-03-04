Mass vaccination site opening at Genesee Community College to administer Johnson & Johnson vaccine

This Dec. 2, 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. The nation is poised to get a third vaccine against COVID-19, but health officials are concerned that at first glance the Johnson & Johnson shot may not be seen as equal to other options from Pfizer and Moderna. (Johnson & Johnson via AP)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Three new short term mass vaccination sites that will utilize the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be opening across New York State — one right in Batavia.

SUNY Genesee Community College will open on Friday. The sites will administer 3,500 Johnson & Johnson vaccines. New York will partner with local medical providers in setting up the operating these sites. The other two sites include at Marist College in Poughkeepsie and Jamestown Community College in Olean.

The mass vaccination site will be operating during the following hours:

Friday: 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Saturday: 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Sunday: 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Monday: 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Appointments for the Janssen/J&J vaccine are now available at 3 new short-term mass vax sites upstate:



-Marist College

-SUNY Genessee Community College

-Jamestown Community College – Olean Campus



If you're eligible, schedule now: https://t.co/w8ez8z6JUa#VaccinateNY — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) March 4, 2021

Eligible New Yorkers are able to schedule appointments by utilizing New York’s ‘Am I Eligible’ website or by calling the state’s COVID-19 Vaccination Hotline at 1-833-NYS-4-VAX (1-833-697-4829).

New York expects to receive approximately 164,800 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine this week. As the federal supply of this new vaccine increases, these efforts will be adapted and expanded to other sites throughout the state.

On Wednesday, vaccination efforts went smoothly in the City of Rochester as officials were scheduled to compete 1,000 appointments for COVID-19 vaccines on the first full day of operations at the new mass vaccination site in the former Kodak Hawkeye parking lot.