Masks encouraged, but not required for vaccinated fans at Red Wings games

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Vaccinated fans attending Rochester Red Wings games will not be required to wear masks.

This change comes after Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Monday that New York state would be adopting new CDC guidelines on masking and distancing for fully vaccinated Americans.

According to the team’s Ballpark Heath and Safety Guidelines:

“Per the guidance of New York State and the CDC, vaccinated fans will no longer have to wear masks at Frontier Field effective for our home opener on May 18. Unvaccinated fans will still have to wear masks. The Red Wings still encourage all fans to wear a mask unless actively eating or drinking in their seat.”

The Red Wings home opener is slated for Tuesday evening at Frontier Field.

A statement Monday from the Red Wings on the update said:

“We are aware of the announcement that New York State is adopting the Center for Disease Control’s guidance on mask wearing effective Wednesday, May 19. This is a great step forward in achieving normalcy.

Although we have received a waiver from NYS to apply May 19 guidance to our May 18 Home Opener, we are still encouraging all fans to wear masks unless they are actively eating or drinking. Per the CDC, the new mask policy does not apply to unvaccinated fans.

Today’s Frontier Field Policy change comes following last week’s CDC updated guidance for fully vaccinated individuals, and NYS mandating those same guidelines starting May 19.

The Red Wings will maintain measures to provide a safe and enjoyable guest experience at Frontier Field, including digital ticketing, adding numerous hand sanitizer stations, socially distanced signage, and cleaning, disinfecting and sanitizing all common-touch surfaces and high-use areas throughout the ballpark. Additionally, current bag policies will remain in place until further notice.”

Per New York state guidelines, sections with vaccinated fans won’t be subjected to distancing restrictions, but unvaccinated fan sections will have to be seated at least six feet apart.