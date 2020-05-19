Maryland bar to use inner tube tables to properly social distance customers amid pandemic

OCEAN CITY, Maryland (WTNH/CNN) — A Maryland bar is taking the safety of its customers seriously — in a fun way.

Fish Tales Bar & Grill in Ocean City bought bumper tables for customers to use once they reopen.

It’s an idea from Revolution Event Design and Production in Baltimore.

The tables are custom-made with an inner tube and wheels, and they are guaranteed to keep customers six feet apart.

Customers stand in the middle of the tube and are still able to walk around and chat while maintaining a safe distance from others.

One of the owners said they’ve gotten an “incredible reaction” so far, adding that they are talking to other businesses about producing bumper tables for them.