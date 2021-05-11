Many SUNY Brockport students say vaccine requirement to return to campus doesn’t bother them

BROCKPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — All SUNY students will need to be vaccinated to come back to campus beginning this fall. Governor Andrew Cuomo made this announcement Monday, also saying he encourages private colleges to require the same.

Many SUNY Brockport students told News 8 the governor’s new rule about having to get vaccinated before returning to campus in the fall doesn’t bother them.

“It is what it is, I’m already fully vaccinated, so it doesn’t bother me,” said senior Aubrey Morgan-Powell. She will be returning to Brockport for her final semester this fall and said she doesn’t mind the vaccination rule.

Freshman Terrice Wright said while some people might not agree with the rule, she’s ready to experience college as it should be: in-person.

“I think it’s a little crazy because it can go against some people’s beliefs, but personally I think it’s good because, like me I’m fully vaccinated and I think it’s gonna be that start to get everybody going back to normal,” said Wright.

Governor Cuomo said the federal government will have to give the COVID-19 vaccines full approval rather than the current Emergency Use Authorization in order for the mandate to go into effect.

Ian Sickles will be graduating this month but said he thinks this rule could help the overall vaccine effort.

“I think a lot of people that weren’t planning on it before will definitely do it now,” he said. “I would get vaccinated for sure before I came back.”

Dr. Deanna Burt-Nanna is the brand new president at Monroe Community College and said the college is eager to get back to normal.

“What we anticipate is that the vaccination will increase the options that we have to deliver education in a way that’s consistent with our mission and that is very inclusive with everyone that needs to learn.”

Representatives from both SUNY Brockport and MCC said they’ll be receiving more information in the coming weeks and will release it when they receive it.

In a statement, SUNY chancellor Jim Malatras said:

“Since day one of this pandemic, our students, faculty, and staffs’ health and wellbeing have always been top priority. We have taken extraordinary steps to keep our communities safe—from 100 percent weekly mandated testing; to enhanced health and safety protocols; to opening our campuses to serve as vaccination sites for SUNY and the broader community; to advocating for expanded vaccine eligibility for the entire SUNY community; and to a comprehensive public service campaign to get our SUNY community vaccinated. And all of these efforts have paid enormous dividends. SUNY’s 14-day positivity rate is 0.14 percent and our system—the largest comprehensive system in the nation—has done an extraordinary job keeping our campuses running under trying circumstances. Over the past several weeks we have been working with our SUNY community to develop the best plan to make sure we can return to full reopening in the fall and turn the page on COVID. We thank the Governor for providing resources to our many campuses offering vaccines to SUNY and the broader community. The State’s new vaccination requirement—contingent on full FDA approval—will be another step in restoring normal campus activity this fall.”