Maintaining your emotional well-being

Dr. Colleen Fogarty, the Department Chair for the University of Rochester Department of Family Medicine, discussed the way that we can maintain our emotional well-being during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Fogarty said stress related to the pandemic can impact us both mentally and physically. She offered the following advice:

Structure, Routines and Rituals—this can be important to get a sense of normalcy for ourselves and families. Routine can give us a sense of control, and a ritual, like eating a meal together with family, can provide comfort and togetherness.

Pay attention to your body—get in some movement every day for 30 minutes. Do something smaller at least every hour. Stretch, roll your neck, do shoulder shrugs, get up and dance a jig!

Stay connected and compassionate—stay connected to your family and your close inner circle. Send a supportive text, or phone call.

Limit Exposure to News, Blogs about COVID-19—keep up with the news to stay informed and safe. At the same time, it’s not wise to spend all your time on the news. Keep things in perspective.