Looking for a job? Wegmans is hiring

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Many people have felt the economic impact of the COVID-19 outbreak.
Folks across varying industries have lost their jobs as businesses were mandated to close.
One business who remains open, and is hiring, is Wegmans.
“During these uncertain times, our stores continue to hire for positions throughout all of our markets,” says Wegmans’ COVID-19 response page.
