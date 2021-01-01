Rally against possible COVID-19 vaccination mandate in downtown Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The COVID-19 vaccinations are not yet available to the general public and it’s already causing some controversy.

Rochester City Councilmember Jose Peo along with Save Rochester Black Lives Matter called for this rally against the possibility of a mandatory COVID-19 vaccination.

The group claims having a mandate for New Yorkers would violate their medical, personal and religious freedoms. The also say the long term side effects of the vaccination are unknown.

They say people should be able to decide if they want a vaccine.

The vaccine is not mandatory, but there is a bill in the state assemble on the matter.

When asked about a possible vaccination mandate two weeks ago, Monroe County Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza said a vaccine mandate is not being considered and highly unlikely.

Local infection disease experts are encouraging people to get the vaccine, saying we need around 80% of the population to get it to reach herd immunity.