Local woman overcomes and survives COVID-19, shares story

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — According to studies, certain communities have been impacted more than overs by the coronavirus pandemic, including the elderly, those in poverty and African-Americans.

Local woman Roberta Carter tested positive for COVID-19 in April and spent several days at Unity Hospital with pneumonia and a high fever. She left the hospital over a month ago, but is still recovering.

“Im probably 99.9% back to my energy level. I think this virus really take a lot out of you as far as energy wise.” Carter said.

“I’m just very grateful for the nurses and also all of the people my church family, all of my kids that were also sending their prayers the whole time I was in there because it could have been worse.”

Carter has been married for 52 years, has four children and 12 grandchildren.