Local veterans vaccinated against COVID-19

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The VA Finger Lakes Healthcare System and Veterans Outreach Center teamed up Monday to make sure local vets could be vaccinated against COVID-19. The VA held a clinic in Rochester, where workers administered the single-dose Johnson & Johnson shot.

Because veterans are at high risk of homelessness, they also become a high risk for getting the COVID-19 virus. The goal Monday was to make sure they were protected.

“My son just now blessed me with a grandchild, and I want to make sure I stick around to see that child go to college,” said Martin Pedraza, “and it’s getting serious out here. So whatever I can do to protect myself and the ones I love, I will do it.”

If you are a veteran, you can call the Veterans Outreach Center at (585) 295-7801 to schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment.