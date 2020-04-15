1  of  75
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Roch. ChildFirst Network Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Local VA health system taking measures to protect veterans from coronavirus

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Facilities in the Finger Lakes Veteran’s Administration Health System, including the Canandaigua VA Medical Center, are changing the way they treat their patients to protect veterans from COVID-19.

The Finger Lakes VA Health System serves about 30,000 local veterans, according to director Bruce Tucker.

Tucker says vets have been understanding throughout the transition.

“I think the veteran population has been pretty diligent about safety,” said Tucker. “The staff have been diligent about working with veterans, too, to ensure we’re following proper hygiene handwashing, social distancing, those kind of things.”

Significant changes to day-to-day operations include no more visiting hours, mailing prescriptions, temperature checks and using only one point of entry at all locations. Screenings, Tucker said, are also a part of the extra precautions.

The local VA system has also made an effort to move visits to remote locations, with more than 700 video visits and over two thousand telephone visits scheduled with vets over the next six to eight weeks, Tucker said.

Starting this week, Tucker said, all employees will wear masks.

According to the VA, close to 9 million veterans get their health care from the VA across the United States.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss