Local VA health system taking measures to protect veterans from coronavirus

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Facilities in the Finger Lakes Veteran’s Administration Health System, including the Canandaigua VA Medical Center, are changing the way they treat their patients to protect veterans from COVID-19.

The Finger Lakes VA Health System serves about 30,000 local veterans, according to director Bruce Tucker.

Tucker says vets have been understanding throughout the transition.

“I think the veteran population has been pretty diligent about safety,” said Tucker. “The staff have been diligent about working with veterans, too, to ensure we’re following proper hygiene handwashing, social distancing, those kind of things.”

Significant changes to day-to-day operations include no more visiting hours, mailing prescriptions, temperature checks and using only one point of entry at all locations. Screenings, Tucker said, are also a part of the extra precautions.

The local VA system has also made an effort to move visits to remote locations, with more than 700 video visits and over two thousand telephone visits scheduled with vets over the next six to eight weeks, Tucker said.

Starting this week, Tucker said, all employees will wear masks.

According to the VA, close to 9 million veterans get their health care from the VA across the United States.