Local urgent care workers up next for COVID vaccine

WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — As of Dec. 28, employees at urgent care facilities in New York State are eligible to be vaccinated for COVID-19, per state guidance.

“It was like the best gift of Christmas,” said Chrysa Charno, CEO at Acute Kids Urgent Care in Webster.

Health care workers and nursing home residents in New York State have been receiving COVID vaccinations for the last several weeks. According to the state, priority in the vaccine line is set by COVID risk.

“Liquid gold” – that’s how one medical professional at a local urgent care described the Moderna COVID vaccine, earmarked for their employees, who are now eligible for the vaccine. Hear from them tonight on @News_8 at 11. pic.twitter.com/vMvxKjI9tt — Jack Watson (@JackWatsonTV) December 30, 2020

“We got the package this morning and opened it up, and we were able to hold something that’s going to change the world,” said Charno. “It’s going to improve care here in Rochester.”

In the process of distributing the vaccine, the state is also prioritizing those who will administer the vaccine.

Charno told News 8 they would begin vaccinating their roughly 25 employees next week.

“By the state pulling in urgent care centers in to the Tier 1 process with the hospitals,” continued Charno, “that’s a really important step to make sure that we vaccinate this community fast.”

“This is just an amazing feeling, to be able to know that now we’re going to be safer when we go out and help people that are really sick,” Charno added.