Webster urgent care prepares for possible coronavirus outbreak

WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Chrysa Charno is the clinical director at AcuteKids Pediatric Urgent Care. She, like many other health providers, is preparing for a possible coronavirus outbreak here in Monroe County.

She said the whole healthcare community is working together to develop standard guidelines to screen patients. The tricky thing about the possibility of treating coronavirus is that the symptoms are very similar to the flu.

Charno said the key questions to ask to separate the flu from the coronavirus are if the patient has been exposed to a person who has the coronavirus or if the patient has traveled to one of the countries the CDC considers a high-risk country. She said if a patient answers “yes” to either of those questions they’ll be considered a higher risk.

“If they qualify by exposure or travel then they immediately get masked and we take them back into an exam room and they’re quarantined away from other people,” Charno said.

But what if someone doesn’t have the risk factors and is still very sick?

“Those patients might be sent to the hospital so we can evaluate them further and testing can happen and so forth, we do not have a lot of testing out there. Ambulatory urgent care centers will probably not get testing for this sort of thing so that’s going to be a hospital-based program that’ll be running,” Charno said.

Another option is to call before going to urgent care or the hospital. The staff can ask the key questions over the phone and evaluate from there.

“If they are a high-risk patient and they’re healthy and not having too much trouble just from that phone triage, we might just encourage them to stay home. Don’t come and expose the rest of the waiting room and the staff and so forth and that’s how we control pandemics that end up occurring is by quarantining people in their own homes.”

Charno also said if a patient is healthy and doesn’t have a lot of medical problems the coronavirus could just end up being a mild illness. As always she said to wash your hands thoroughly and avoid coughing or sneezing into the air.