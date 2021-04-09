Local teenagers receive COVID-19 vaccine at first-of-its-kind clinic

WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — AcuteKids Pediatric Urgent Care administered COVID-19 vaccines Friday, at the first pop-up clinic exclusively for teenagers in Monroe County.

Health care workers provided 75 vaccines to high school seniors in the Webster school district. All vaccination slots for the initial supply were completely filled and booked in advance by the students’ parents.

Both the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines were given to the students.

“This is our step in the right direction,” said Chrysa Charno, CEO and Clinical Director at AcuteKids Pediatric Urgent Care. “This is what we need to do to get our community safe and protect ourselves and protect out families and each other, so by New York State allowing 16-year-olds to now get this vaccine, it provides kids the opportunity to get back to school, get back to athletic activities. We have kids going to college that need to be safe, so a really exciting opportunity.”

AcuteKids is the first private practice in the Rochester region to hold a pop-up clinic providing vaccines exclusively to teenagers.