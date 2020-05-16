Local stores open for curbside pickup, hope to fully reopen in two weeks

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Friday was reopening day for many businesses across the Finger Lakes region. Businesses such as construction, manufacturing, and select retail for curbside pickup began operating again.

Aaron’s Alley on Monroe Ave. is one of many retail stores that reopened for curbside pickup. Customers can place orders online or by phone and the owner will come out and bring merchandise to your car.

Jennifer Plunkett has owned Aaron’s Alley for 30 years.During the shutdown she’s been offering delivery through a site called ShopLocalli. It features many local stores and is now also offering the curbside pickup option.

“We do the whole mask situation and we do the glove situation and we just bring out what they need. So if someone’s looking for a burner but don’t know what type of burner they need, I’ll put it on a tray bring it out so they can see it,” said Plunkett.

.@roccityfurn and @AaronsAlleyRoc are two of the many stores in the Finger Lakes region reopen for curbside pickup today. Coming up tonight on @News_8 hear from the owners about how Day 1 went ✅ pic.twitter.com/Hl4vzogF5Y — Kayla Green (@KaylaGreen04) May 15, 2020

Daniel Stewart owns Roc City Furniture and also started curbside pickup today. He said a lot of his merchandise is online but there’s a lot more in the warehouse and on the floor.

“There are a lot of people that have been in our stores before so they kind of have a good idea of what we have and we’ve also FaceTimed with people and showed them what we have,” said Stewart.

Plunkett said she couldn’t be happier to see her customer’s faces again.

“I’m just excited to be back open as a small business, two months was about all I can handle any more than that hurts.”

If all goes well in the next two weeks, retail stores may be able to fully reopen to the public as part of Phase Two. There’s no official start date of when Phase Two will begin. The governor said each phase will last a minimum of two weeks.