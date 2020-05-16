1  of  76
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Roch. ChildFirst Network Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Local stores open for curbside pickup, hope to fully reopen in two weeks

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Friday was reopening day for many businesses across the Finger Lakes region. Businesses such as construction, manufacturing, and select retail for curbside pickup began operating again.

Aaron’s Alley on Monroe Ave. is one of many retail stores that reopened for curbside pickup. Customers can place orders online or by phone and the owner will come out and bring merchandise to your car.

Jennifer Plunkett has owned Aaron’s Alley for 30 years.During the shutdown she’s been offering delivery through a site called ShopLocalli. It features many local stores and is now also offering the curbside pickup option.

“We do the whole mask situation and we do the glove situation and we just bring out what they need. So if someone’s looking for a burner but don’t know what type of burner they need, I’ll put it on a tray bring it out so they can see it,” said Plunkett.

Daniel Stewart owns Roc City Furniture and also started curbside pickup today. He said a lot of his merchandise is online but there’s a lot more in the warehouse and on the floor.

“There are a lot of people that have been in our stores before so they kind of have a good idea of what we have and we’ve also FaceTimed with people and showed them what we have,” said Stewart.

Plunkett said she couldn’t be happier to see her customer’s faces again.

“I’m just excited to be back open as a small business, two months was about all I can handle any more than that hurts.”

If all goes well in the next two weeks, retail stores may be able to fully reopen to the public as part of Phase Two. There’s no official start date of when Phase Two will begin. The governor said each phase will last a minimum of two weeks.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss