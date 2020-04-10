1  of  75
Local ski club joins ‘Goggles for Docs’ to help healthcare workers

Coronavirus

NAPLES, N.Y. (WROC) — Hunt Hollow Ski Club in Naples, is donating new and used ski goggles for healthcare workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

The club is taking part in a grassroots program called “Goggles for Docs” that has already donated more than 18,000 pairs. The goggles are shipped to healthcare workers who are in dire need of eye protection.

Hunt Hollow is already getting a big response and donations. They’re anticipating more than 200 goggles to be donated.

“This is a huge thing to Hunt Hollow for all of our members and employees. We all thought we wanted to do something but weren’t quite sure what to do,” General Manager of the Hunt Hollow Ski Club Joe Callaghan said. “The Hunt Hollow community is very giving. I’m already getting texts and emails that they absolutely want to get behind this, so we’re pretty excited.”

It started after a New York City doctor was looking for used goggles to give to his team for eye protection because there wasn’t enough supplies. 

That doctor reached out to the general manager of the Berkshire East Ski resort in Massachusetts. After they sent out an email to their network and friends for help. The response became a snowball effect. 

“Here’s a spot where we’ve shown the snow sports community how they can interact and help the healthcare workers.  People are just rallying around them. We get these very emotional letters from people boxing up their gear and then sending it to healthcare workers,” Jon Schaefer, co-founder of Goggles for Docs said. “Now we’re starting to get the testimonials on the other side from the healthcare workers, the doctors and the hospitals and the nurses you know I’m thinking that they were having to fight this by themselves but now they understand there’s this huge group of people that are supporting them.” 

If you want to round up new or used pairs of goggles to donate here in New York or any other region in need, click here: Goggles for Docs Hunt Hollow’s Website

