Local sign company makes “social distancing” signs

WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — If you’ve been out lately, picking up some takeout or at the grocery store, you may have seen some less-than-ideal social distancing being practiced.

Vital Signs in Webster is designing these decals to help keep people at a proper distance while in public.

“We made a few, and we gave them to a couple friends that had businesses,” said Josh Palmer, the company’s co-owner. “And we had really good feedback.”

They’re peel-and-stick, so a business can put them on the ground and direct customers where to stand.

The company is also making signs for locations testing for COVID-19.

Palmer says it all started with a small test run – and some social media promotion.

In addition to the social distancing signs, the company is using some of the plastic they have on-hand to get sneeze guards for checkout lines.

Health officials recommend only going out for trips considered “essential” like shopping for groceries. Staying home, according to experts, will help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.