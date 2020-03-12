Local schools switch to online courses due to virus outbreak

In this March 6, 2020, photo, a classroom is seen vacant through a window at Saint Raphael Academy in Pawtucket, R.I., as the school remains closed following a confirmed case of the coronavirus. As a growing number of schools around the country close their doors because of the new coronavirus, they are confronted with the dilemma of whether to move classes online and run the risk of leaving behind the many students who don’t have internet or computers at home, or parents with flexible work schedule. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Now that coronavirus has arrived in Monroe County, local schools are taking preemptive measures and encouraging ‘distance learning.’

No cases have been confirmed in any of the school’s below.

Allendale Columbia — Suspended all in-person classes, effective starting Friday, March 13

Nazareth College — Spring break extended through March 11. Academic instruction will resume on Monday, March 23 through alternative delivery, including online instruction.

St. John Fisher College — Classes will be suspended from Friday, March 13 through Sunday, March 22. Classes will resume in an online format on Monday, March 23.

The University of Rochester — Instruction for Undergraduate and Graduate students in AS&E and for most schools at the University will take place online for the rest of the academic year.

Rochester Institute of Technology — Spring break is being extended through Sunday, March 22. Starting Monday, March 23, all academic instruction will take place via alternative methods until further notice.

SUNY and CUNY Schools — Following spring break, face-to-face classes will transition to alternative delivery formats wherever possible until further notice.