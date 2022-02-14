ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Parents of babies and toddlers who had been eager for a COVID vaccine may be feeling a bit of whiplash lately from the FDA.

Friday, the agency put the brakes on Pfizer’s efforts to essentially speed-review the shots for little ones. It’s the second set-back for Pfizer, which had initially expected to know by late December if the ultra-low dose vaccines work for the very little ones.

“The FDA initially invited Pfizer to submit, it was not Pfizer’s intent initially to submit that early, but in complying with the FDA request – and because Omicron was surging – they felt we needed to try to do something sooner rather than later,” says Dr. Mary Caserta, a pediatric infectious disease expert at the University of Rochester Medical Center.

The timeline is everything; starting late last year, preliminary data from Pfizer revealed once kids get to preschool age, around 2 to 4, two doses weren’t protective enough. This then led to an additional 3rd dose as part of the study.

“It is our responsibility to make sure that the vaccine is safe and also has some efficacy in children, and so far there’s no indication that there’s a problem with safety, but we need more data,” Dr. Caserta says.

“There was additional data that was submitted to the FDA late last week on Thursday & Friday that changed the FDA’s perception of the absolute efficacy of the vaccine,” Former FDA Commissioner, Scott Gottlieb, MD, said during CBS Face the Nation on Sunday.

Following the massive increases of pediatric infections brought on by the Omicron variant during late 2021, the wave, recently, appears to be starting to slow down.

“There’s always the need. The need is going to be there while the virus is with us, however, the balance of making sure we move forward deliberately, we’re at that point now where we can wait and be absolutely deliberate about it,” says Dr. Caserta.

Pfizer’s plans show little ones as young as 6 months, up to 4 years will have a 3-dose regiment; each shot, one-tenth the dose given to adults.

The first two shots would be three weeks apart, and the third would be at least two months later.

Pfizer said in a statement it expects the data from the third dose by early April, but as far as full approval goes, it will be several weeks for health authorities and the FDA to review and publicly vet those results.