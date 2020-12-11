Local medical experts talk COVID vaccine: Highly effective, no serious side effects

Any long-term effects still yet to be determined

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — According to the University of Rochester Medical Center on Thursday, a committee of independent medical experts voted overwhelmingly to approve emergency use of a new COVID-19 vaccine. The Federal Drug Administration, likely to approve in days the Pfizer COVID vaccine for high-risk individuals in the US as early as next week.

“Well, I think it’s quite important what happened today,” says Edward Walsh with the Infectious Disease Unit of Rochester Regional Health.

Walsh says in days, if not hours, the FDA will likely approve the Pfizer COVID vaccine for emergency use. The vaccine, highly effective at 95%.

“This has been very quickly performed, but quite safely performed,” he says.

Dr. Ann Falsey with University of Rochester Medical Center, says the vaccine is quite safe, the trail run, quite large. Almost 45,000 people took part.

“And it was very carefully monitored. And there were no serious side effects that were related to the vaccine,” says Falsey.

Those side effects she says, similar to the flu shot: Aches, pains and other symptoms that don’t hang around long. The lingering question? Long-term effects. “This is a brand-new vaccine and we’re only several months into it. But we have no reason to think there will be long-term side effects,” she says.

Becky Timmons volunteered to take the COVID vaccine in the early days of the study at Rochester General Hospital. She doesn’t know if she had the placebo or the real thing, but says she’d do it all over again if needed. “The side effects seemed minor. Not only compared to getting it, but passing it along to someone else,” says Timmons.

Falsey says like Timmons, she’s ready to get the shot. “You bet ya! And as soon as someone will offer it to me.”

Dr. Walsh did point out, for this pandemic to end, a very large percentage of the population will have to take this vaccine, or subsequent ones, before COVID falls off the radar.