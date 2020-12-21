Local legislators want to revise nursing home restrictions

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Local lawmakers are asking the governor to revise visitation restrictions for long term care facilities.

Monroe County Legislatures Sean Delehanty and Paul Dondorfer are pushing for a resolution to reevaluate the restrictions.

“Families are being torn apart by these extreme restrictions. My father is devastated he can’t visit with his kids. we are all he has in life,” Cathleen Slocum said, who has a father in a nursing facility. “My father is devastated he can’t see his kids.”

Currently, all visitors are barred form long term care facilities and nursing homes in New York State. Delehante and Dondorfer believe this restriction has led to a decrease in quality of life for residents.

“Sadly, many individuals in these facilities are facing their final weeks, months, or years of their lives without any loved ones being able to visit interact or provide them with any care,” Dondorfer said. “It is long overdue that family members and friends who undergo rigorous testing to exercise the same caution as our healthcare workers are allowed safe and reasonable access to their loved ones.”

New York state nursing home residents and staff will start receiving the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine starting on Monday