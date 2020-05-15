1  of  76
Closings
Coronavirus Facts First

Local leaders encourage to keep social distancing as the region begins to reopen

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — As the Rochester and Finger Lakes region begins phase one of reopening on Friday, local leaders warn not to let your guard down.

“We need to do this by listening to science,” Monroe County Executive said. “We need to listen to public health professionals and continue to work together because the last thing we want to see is all the sacrifice we’ve made over the last two months disappear because we do this too quickly or irresponsibly and have a big spike.”

Bello, along with Regional Advisor Bob Duffy and Monroe County Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza spoke on Friday and said they are paying attention to the number of hospitalizations and deaths.

“By no means are we out of the woods,” Mendoza said. “A lot of the sacrifices we have made have been very difficult on our families and our friends and everyone who has lost a loved one to this crisis.”

The local leaders said it’s important to maintain social distancing, wear masks in public and follow all the guidelines.

“My hope, my goal, my dream is that we avoid anything that undermines the health and well being of our community,” Mendoza said.

