Local Islamic center giving out meals to college students, refugees in need for Ramadan

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Thursday night marked the start of Ramadan, a significant month of worship for Muslims, which includes fasting from sunrise until sunset.

COVID-19 has changed religious gatherings in our area, with many moved online, including services offered by the Islamic Center of Rochester.

“It’s almost a social need for us to interact with each other,” said Tabassam Javed, the Islamic Center’s president. “And then in Ramadan, all these things are enhanced, they go to a different level in terms of people congregating, doing congregational prayers and then breaking the fast together.”

Under normal circumstances, observing Muslims would gather for an evening prayer after a fast-breaking meal known as iftar. However, because of the pandemic, the Islamic Center is closed to daily prayers.

The Islamic Center is distributing food to some observers, including college students and refugees.

At one of those colleges, the Rochester Institute of Technology, Rev. Dr. Monica Sanford and Dr. Rauf Bawany helped organize the meal distribution, along with student organizers.

“For those who need it it’s extremely important,” said Sanford. “It’s the basics, it’s food.”

Sanford added that many Muslim students on campus are also international students, who may be isolated and far from home amid the pandemic.

“We are very much connected with the students,” said Bawany. “We are very close to them. And During the month of ramadan, they won’t feel left out.”

