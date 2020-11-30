Local health officials looking for participates in vaccine study

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Local health officials are looking for more people to sign up for vaccine studies.

Doctors at the University of Rochester Medical Center and Rochester Regional Health say by signing up for these studies, we can work toward returning to normal together.

They have started a campaign called “Bring Roc Back” and doctors are encouraging people to sign up in the hope of bring back beloved events like the Jazz Festival, the Puerto Rican Festival and other outdoor events.

