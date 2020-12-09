Rochester health officials address all-time high for regional COVID-19 hospitalizations

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the University of Rochester Medical Center say they are ready to vaccinate staff next week if the FDA approves the Pfizer vaccine Thursday.

This comes as the hospital system sees a significant rise in COVID patients. There are 252 positive patients at URMC — a 14% increase since last week. Officials say there are more patients in the intensive care unit than ever before.

In the Rochester Regional Health system there are 314 positive patients, three times the amount from the peak of cases in the spring. There is a positive, though — the hospital systems are more prepared to deal with patients now than they were during the spring surge.

Officials say every hospital needs to plan for the worst.

“Our health systems must plan for a continued rise in hospitalization for the coming weeks,” said Chief Medical Officer at URMC, Dr. Michael Apostolakos. “This is the time for everyone to find their second wind and stop the spread of COVID. If not, we could be headed for another shutdown. A winter where businesses are closed, kids can’t go to school, and only urgent medical care is available.”

RRH’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Robert Mayo echoed this warning.

“The call for recommitment could not be more urgent than it is today. Do all that you can to limit the spread of COVID among those you work with,” said Dr. Mayo.

Both hospital systems are working to discharge patients who no longer need care. They are also delaying elective surgeries when possible and transferring patients to hospitals within their respective systems.