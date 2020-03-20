Local gun store seeing surge in customers as COVID-19 cases rise

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It’s a busy time for Allstar Tactical on Ridegway Avenue.

So busy, their customers are parking on the lawn beside the parking lot.

“Almost all day long, there’s been lines of twenty-plus people,” said Mike Centola, the shop’s president. “Parking lot’s full, and we’ve had to scrounge to have family members of people to come in to help out to answer phones, and things like that.”

Centola says more new customers are showing up.

“We see tons of new gun owners coming in, first time firearms buyers,” said Centola,”and we encourage them to get training and watch YouTube videos, whatever they can, to learn about this and become safe firearms owners.”

Ammunition is one of the items in highest demand at the store. A sign hangs the shop: only two ammo boxes to a customer.

“I just wanted to pick up some extra ammo, and unfortunately they’re totally out of it,” said Dave Wiley, a customer.

“A lot of people are getting overprepared,” said Wiley. “You just don’t want to be unprepared.”