Local groups raise awareness for racial disparities in healthcare

Coronavirus

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Black Agenda Group and La Cumbre, which represents the Hispanic and Latino communities in Rochester, raised concerns for the virus targeting minority groups and how local leaders are addressing it.

“Communities of color are dying at a disproportionate rate,” one of the organizers said. “We know that our brothers and sisters are literally being killed by this disease and on top of this, we live in a country with racist policy that is literally killing our black men.”

Data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control show that black patients made up 30% of the total COVID-19 hospitalizations despite being only 18% of the population.

