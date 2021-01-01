Local financial expert answers questions about $600 stimulus checks

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) — The $600 stimulus checks and deposits, meant to help the struggling economy during COVID-19, are starting to get sent out or deposited to accounts.

Jarret Felton, with wealth management business ‘Invessent’ on South Washington Street in Rochester, says everyone is still sifting through the almost 5,600-pages of the COVID-19 funding bill, equaling $2.3 trillion dollars. He says the bill has a lot of extras in it, but most are concerned right now with the stimulus check portion of it.

Felton says many are asking ‘who is eligible?’, ‘who is going to get it?’, ‘Is my checking account linked to the treasury department?’, etc. He says with this package being so massive, there’s a lot of gray area still looming for so many. That’s everyone from people in his position, to the everyday ‘Joe and Jane Rochester’.

Felton says he’s confident that if you are eligible, you’ll get it, just like earlier this year. What could be a factor is time: for some it could be next week, or even later. Some are already getting deposit notices that at midnight on January 1, the $600 amount is going to be deposited.

Felton says if you feel $600 might not be enough, there’s a lot of ‘meat on this bone’, and a lot of zeros, and if you’re struggling right now, there is more relief packed in.

“But I will tell you that within that plan, it does cover more things other than just the stimulus plan. It covers unemployment, it covers housing, people on food stamps, it covers child care for those who now have to take care of a child at home versus sending them to daycare because of COVID those were affected. COVID vaccines, you know, things of that nature, so it’s really, really big, it’s just that right now, the things that are most pressing and polarizing, are things that directly impact us right now,” says Felton.

