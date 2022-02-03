ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — If you are a new mother, expecting, or trying to become pregnant, you may still have unanswered questions surrounding the safety of the coronavirus vaccine. And mothers aren’t just asking these questions for themselves, of course, but how it will impact their baby, too.

The Chair of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at the University of Rochester Medical Center covers a range of topics in an effort to address any concerns. “I think the concerns started when the initial studies of the vaccine did not include patients who were pregnant,” says Dr. Eva Pressman.

She explains how this exclusion led to a lack of initial evidence of the safeness of the vaccine, but now, there have been a number of more specific studies.

“We now have the data. That data is that the vaccine is very safe, that there are not direct harms from the vaccine in pregnant people — other than the small risks of allergic reactions in all patients,” Dr. Pressman says.

For those expecting, when weighing the risks of getting the vaccine during pregnancy versus after birth, Dr. Pressman emphasizes it ultimately comes down to playing your odds.

“Unfortunately, COVID infection during pregnancy is very dangerous. Patients who develop COVID during pregnancy are more likely to require hospitalization, more likely to be admitted to the ICU, more likely to need to be intubated or to be put on ECMO (sic, extracorporeal membrane oxygenation), which is a heart-lung bypass machine, and more likely to die,” Dr. Pressman continues.

For those trying to get pregnant, the virus , itself, is much greater risk for men, compared to the vaccine. “Interestingly, COVID infection in men, does cause decreases in sperm count and can affect fertility.”

Dr. Pressman says recent studies show the vaccine could have a slight impact on a women’s menstrual cycle.

“This is true with many things that affect immune response so it’s not a big surprise and the effect on the menstrual cycle is very small,” she explains.

“A few days in change in when the menstrual period comes. it reverts back to normal also very quickly, within a few months. And it doesn’t affect fertility in the long run,” Dr. Pressman adds.

New moms who are breastfeeding have an added benefit in choosing to get vaccine, as research shows antibodies developed in the mother’s body will get passed onto the baby through the milk. This then gives baby protection against COVID they otherwise wouldn’t receive because there is no shot currently authorized for children that young.

Pfizer has asked the FDA for emergency use authorization for its infant vaccine.