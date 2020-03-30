Local doctors doing all they can amid COVID-19 outbreak

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Dr. Mathew Devine, the Medical Director for Accountable Health Partners and Highland Family Medicine, discussed the role of local doctors amid the COVID-19 outbreak Monday during News 8 at Sunrise.

Dr. Devine discussed how practices are still receiving patients amid the outbreak and taking measures to protect patients and doctors.

He also explained the role he and his local colleagues, and their facilities could play as Monroe County works through its four-phase plan to address a potential surge in COVID-19 cases.