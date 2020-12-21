Local doctor shares insight into what region can expect for vaccination distribution

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Dr. Matt Devine, the Medical Director at Highland Family Medicine spoke during News 8 WROC Sunrise show on Monday morning to discuss COVID-19 and what the area could see for the vaccination process in the Finger Lakes Region.

Mark Gruba: How the region is working to ensure an equal, fair, and transparent vaccination process. How is NY state currently planning on getting the citizens of the state vaccinated against COVID-19?

Dr. Devine: On December 16, Governor Andrew M. Cuomo discussed the establishment of Regional Vaccination Networks to support New York State’s COVID-19 Vaccination Program. This was developed to ensure the equitable distribution and administration of a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine to all residents of the Empire State who wish to receive it.

Regional Vaccination Networks are based on the 10 New York State Regional Economic Development Council (REDC) regions. Each of the 10 regional networks is led by an anchoring organization, called a Hub. Hubs will convene lead health care providers and stakeholders across their respective regions and coordinate the necessary planning activities and convene planning to ensure widespread vaccination coverage.

Mark: What are these Hubs responsible for?

Dr. Devine: Hubs are responsible for

Supporting the formation and activities of Regional Vaccination Networks in their regions;

Leading the formation of and convening a Regional Advisory Task Force that includes, but is not limited to, representatives from local government, healthcare, faith-based organizations, and other community stakeholders to assist in the development of the Regional Implementation Plan;

Working with members of the Regional Advisory Task Force and other stakeholders on the development of Regional Implementation Plans;

Coordinating operations and logistics stakeholders and supporting local emergency management activities; and

Ensuring that daily regional situational updates are distributed to all stakeholders and the public. In developing Regional Implementation Plans, each Hub is being directed to work with local stakeholders and the community itself to not only build trust in the vaccine, but ensure each plan is tailored to efficiently meet each region’s unique needs.

For example, the needs of communities in the Finger Lakes Region will vary greatly from the needs of New York City. All plans must allow for efficient and expedited delivery and administration of the vaccine and be based on a fair and equitable strategy which focuses on communities with lower vaccination rates and poorer health outcomes.

Mark: What are the plans for the Hub for the Finger Lakes region?

Dr. Devine: URMC will be leading the hub but we will be bringing in members from all over the region utilizing all of the sectors that were discussed above.

Work is already underway as the Task Force has been started and the group is being developed.

Due to the deadly nature of the pandemic Hub need to have their plans submitted to the state no later than the first week of January to ensure they are in place and ready to be activated once there are enough doses of the vaccine in hand to begin Phase 2 of the Vaccination Program.

In summary, the Finger Lakes region will be fully dedicated to ensuring a comprehensive, regional approach to COVID vaccine distribution and access. Every provider has a critical role to play in this effort.