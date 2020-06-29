Local doctor discusses coronavirus treatment options

NEW YORK CITY (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo gave a coronavirus update from New York City Monday morning, where he was critical of the federal government's response to the pandemic.

"I hope everyone had their coffee this morning because it's time to wake up America," Gov. Cuomo said. "The White House is in denial about the coronavirus and the federal response is wrong. That’s not a political statement — if you look at the facts that's just what it says.