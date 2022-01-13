COVID-19 testing company pauses operations after BBB launches investigation

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Center for COVID control officials announced Thursday that the testing site is pausing operations for “staff training and education.”

This announcement comes one day after the Better Business Bureau of Upstate New York said it was looking into the COVID-19 testing company, which recently opened up a facility in our area.

The local Center for COVID Control is located on Mount Hope Avenue in Rochester and, according to its website, was one of more than 300 locations across the country. The site provided free same-day rapid tests along with PCRs.

However, after negative reviews online with some customers saying they aren’t receiving their test results, the BBB decided to investigate. That investigation was initiated by the BBB in Chicago and Wisconsin.

The BBB is currently collecting information from the public including any complaints, scam reports or customer experiences from people who visited this location. If you have anything you’d like to report, you can do so here.

Officials from the Center for COVID Control said Thursday that their locations are experiencing high demand due to the omicron surge and that has put a stress on staff and resources which has affected “customer service standards and diagnostic goals.”

Officials say the company plans to reopen testing sites by January 22.

“Center for Covid Control is committed to serving our patients in the safest, most accurate and most compliant manner. Regrettably, due to our rapid growth and the unprecedented recent demand for testing, we haven’t been able to meet all our commitments,” said CCC founder and CEO Aleya Siyaj. “We’ve made this difficult decision to temporarily pause all operations, until we are confident that all collection sites are meeting our high standards for quality.”

Officials say patient samples collected Thursday, as well as other patients awaiting results, will be carefully processed today and tomorrow and results provided in a timely fashion.