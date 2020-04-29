Local COVID-19 survivor’s car reported stolen soon after he left hospital

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Jerome June returned from Rochester General Hospital Monday, after battling and defeating COVID-19.

On Tuesday, however, the June family said they called Rochester police and reported Jerome’s Toyota RAV-4 SUV stolen.

“We worked hard in our lives to get what we have,” said Judy June, Jerome’s wife, “and what’s ours is ours and no one should take it away from us.”

“He can’t do anything about it,” said Judy, “because he’s trying to get well.”

Jerome had prescription medicine in the car; the family says they are working on getting him more.

On @News_8 yesterday we brought you the story of Jerome June, a Rochester man who returned home after 30 days of coronavirus hospitalization. Tonight, his family says something's been stolen from him, less than a day after he left the hospital. This full story, tonight at 11. pic.twitter.com/4l8RsFjdfr — Jack Watson (@JackWatsonTV) April 29, 2020

“My father is here recovering,” said Cassandra McCrea, Jerome’s daughter. “He doesn’t need any added stress, neither do my mom, neither do my family or our friends that are here that have supported with us during this time.”

Personal affects were also in the car, such as clothes and a now-canceled credit card, Judy told News 8.