Local COVID-19 survivor returns home

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Back in March, a Rochester resident received the troubling news that he tested positive for COVID-19.

Jerome June spent 30 days at Rochester General Hospital where he was diagnosed. His family was devastated, but never gave up home. Messages of love and kindness were sent. Monday, he was able to return home.

“I am so happy that he is home and that he is safe,” June’s wife Judy June said. “He has a little ways to go but he’s going to get back to where he was and we’re going to start our journey.”

Judy June said she is extremely grateful for every act of kindness she experiences throughout the experience, both big and small.