Local couple postpones wedding due to COVID-19, still plans to marry in April

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — April 4 holds a special meaning for Angela Trobia and Gregory Davis. They started dating on April 4, 2016 and planned to get married on their four year anniversary this year.

April 4, 2020 was supposed to become their wedding anniversary. But just three weeks away from their special day, everything changed.

“Once everything hit the news on Sunday we kind of figured with the 50 person rule we needed to postpone or do something because we had 200+ guests, and then we had a few family members kind of nervous about it so we made the decision to postpone it so that everyone stays healthy and safe,” Angela said.

The couple was able to change the date without any trouble.

“Fortunately, there’s been no penalties for moving anything out, all of our vendors have been pretty on board with just honoring all of our deposits,” Gregory said.

Angela said it was a hard, but necessary, choice to make.

“When we first started to talk about it, it was devastating. All the time and money spent planning and anticipating, I’ve been counting down waiting, but once we had the new date and we realized that the health of everyone was most important.”

Angela and Gregory’s wedding is now September 26. But April 4 will still hold that brand new special meaning.

“We plan still to get married on April 4, even if it’s in a parking lot, our officiant said she would marry us so that is our date we will still get married…She said she’ll meet us if we’re allowed, if not we’ll do it over FaceTime,” Angela said.

They said as long as they have each other, the party can wait.