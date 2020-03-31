Local company switches from embroidery to sewing masks

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester sewing company is using their store to produce and donate much-needed masks.

Instant Monogramming located off University Avenue in Rochester is now helping those on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Mostly, we decorate things. But we do a lot. We stay open because we’re doing a lot of uniforms for doctors and nurses, and we thought that was important,” said Debbie Bloom, owner of Instant Monogramming.

The company usually fulfills embroidery orders, but now have switched the needle to making masks. They’ve made over a hundred now and have more to go.

“A lot of our customer service, University of Rochester, Rochester Regional Health. So we are open, and we’re working on as many things for the medical community as we can,” said Bloom.

They’re also getting help from Joann Fabrics, who mobilized giving away free kits to make face masks for hospitals. Though the face masks are not technically medical grade, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has approved the homemade fabric masks as a crisis response option, according to a company spokesperson.

For Debbie, they have to pitch in and help any way they can.

“We hope every little bit helps,” said Bloom.

If you’re interested in helping out, call your nearest Joann Fabrics. They have curbside pick up where you can get the mask kit. Once you’re done, bring it back, and they’ll donate it to where it’s needed the most.

