Local company making face shields for health workers

One local business is answering the call to help fight the COVID19 pandemic. Century Mold is one of the country’s leading injection molders and primarily serves the auto industry. When the auto industry shut down in mid-March, so did Century Mold. Now, it’s back up and running to make life-saving equipment for health care workers.

For the doctors, nurses and health care workers on the front lines of the coronavirus crisis, protective gear is essential. That includes medical face shields. There’s a shortage of these shields at a time when the need for them is critical.

On March 20th, doctors at Rochester Regional Health called Century Mold to see if the company could make the plastic shields. The team at Century Mold worked up a prototype the very next day. “It sort of has some implication to what happened in World War II when American manufacturers had to convert their operations to support the war effort,” says Ron Ricotta, CEO of Century Mold. “I would like to say how proud I am of the Rochester workforce, in particular Century Mold workers. We’ve got talent in Rochester that meets any other place in the entire world. I think we’re in the process of proving it. Our goal is to be life savers. We’re very proud of what we’ve been able to accomplish.”

Medical face shield made by Century Mold of Rochester, NY

Less than a week after Century Mold got the call to make the shields, it began production. The full assembly line was up and running March 29th. Century Mold says it will keep turning out the product as long as there’s a need. The shields designed and made by Century Mold are expected to be used not just by workers treating COVID19 patients, but by medical employees throughout Rochester Regional Health.

Century Mold is headquartered in Rochester NY. It has seven locations across the U.S. and Mexico.

