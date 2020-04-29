Local company beginning COVID-19 vaccine clinical trial

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A local company is starting a clinical trial for a potential COVID-19 vaccine, set to begin in early June.

Rochester Clinical Research is conducting the study, which will include participants ages 18 to 85.

“We know that we want to get back to normal, but that’s going to take some time, said Adam Larrabee, RCR’s president. “A vaccine clinical trial is where it begins.”

RCR says theirs would be the sixth COVID-19 vaccine clinical trial.

Those interested in participating can visit their website.