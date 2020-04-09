Local churches holding drive-in services, virtual communion on Easter Sunday

Breaking News
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — People won’t be able to go to church for Easter this weekend due to COVID-19, but some local churches are getting creative.

Darrell Laurant is the pastor at God’s Bouquet of Saints Ministries in Rochester. He’s been doing church services on Facebook live for a few weeks now and this Sunday will be no different.

“It’s Resurrection Sunday so we’re going to be thanking God for Jesus dying for us on this cross. And we’re going to have our communion service afterwards via television, so we’ve already passed them out and we’re all going to take them at the same time,” said Pastor Laurant.

Pastor Jeff Gusno at Old Paths Chapel in Perry has also been leading church services in a new way- at the Silver Lake Drive-In.

“People come, they stay in their vehicles, they listen to a couple worship songs, a couple announcements, and then I usually read the word of God for about half an hour to 45 minutes,” Gusno said. “Our worship leaders got an old Ford pickup truck and we stood in the back of the pickup truck this week and we did it from there.”

The drive-in can hold 400 cars and Gusno said he would love to fill it up this Easter Sunday.

“There’s plenty of room still, we’re inviting anybody and everybody who wants to come out and hear the good word of Jesus Christ and celebrate the fact that he hasn’t forsaken us during COVID-19, he’s right alongside us.”

Both pastors said they miss seeing their congregations in person but they’re glad they get to bring them together somehow to celebrate Easter.

