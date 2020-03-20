Elvio’s ‘Quarantune’ Challenge: Local musician tests kids virtually

NEW YORK, NY – NOVEMBER 21: (L-R) Musicians Brian Craddock, Chris Daughtry and Elvio Fernandes of the band Daughtry visit “You & A” at Music Choice on November 21, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Local celebrity Elvio Fernandes is trying to make a positive out of the coronavirus outbreak by creating a musical challenge for kids.

“So here’s the challenge, you are going to write a song verse, chorus — has to be at least one minute long — post it to Instagram and tag it #ElviosQuarantuneChallenge,” the musician wrote in a post.

“I will choose the winning video by 6pm TOMORROW 3/20 and post it on all of my social media pages….and I’ll try and get some of my musician friends to do the same!!”

The challenge is for musicians ages 18 or less.