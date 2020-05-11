Breaking News
Gov. Cuomo says Rochester, Finger Lakes region can start reopening Friday
High demand for local, bilingual nurses during the COVID-19 pandemic

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Studies are finding that minority communities are at a higher risk of getting the coronavirus and Latinos could face a greater challenge when it comes to communication with nurses and doctors.

Because of that, bilingual nurses are in demand. Daliza Ramos-Cortez spoke about the issue and the importance with News 8. She is a registered nurse and manager of the Children’s Health Home Care at Rochester Regional Health.

Latino registered nurses comprise less than 4% of the state’s registered nurse workforce – compared to nearly 18% of the state’s population, according to a study from the University of Albany’s School of Public Health. 

Ramos-Cortez says the more Latinos in the field can not only bridge the language barrier gap but can meet the needs of the community. 

“Many times Latinos do not wanna use interpreter services , you know it’s very impersonal when you’re having a third person interpret and things get lost in translation.  When you have that face to face a Spanish-speaking nurse, you can relate to them on a much different level,” Ramos-Cortez said. “You have that human connection that is priceless. You know we can relate to them linguistically, as well as culturally.  So especially in time it is needed, as nurses we can definitely ease their concerns and minds.”

She added bilingual nurses can also help facilitate difficult conversations and decisions between patients and providers. 

