Local 94-year-old woman recovers from coronavirus

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — 94-year-old Norma Longrod tested positive for COVID 19 in March and now, the Orleans County woman is spending her time time recovering at United Memorial Medical Center.

“Well I’m much better, much, much better than when I came here. They thought I was not going to make it,” Longrod said.

According to one of the doctors at the Center, Longrod was brought in because she fell down at her home. But when she came into the emergency room, she had a fever of 102 degrees.

“I believe although her main complaint was just falling down, she had no complaints of shortness of breath, right away we put her in isolation,” one of the doctors said.

Before contracting the virus, she was in good health and living with her sister. She is one of the oldest patients to recovery for coronavirus in Western New York.

Her doctors said she was treated with hydroxyocloroquin and she was able to pull through despite the virus attacking the the elderly and most vulnerable.

“The people at the hospital have been great I couldn’t have asked for anything better,” Longrod said. The mother of one and grandmother of two is looking forward to seeing her family again. When asked what to say if some people don’t take this virus seriously, Longrod said, “They’re crazy if they don’t!”